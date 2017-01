Ted Melfi’s “Hidden Figures” wins Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards. They are now the main competition for Best Picture at the Oscars– “La La Land” is now in trouble. “Hidden Figures” has turned into a phenomenon.

The other shocker for the night was Denzel Washington beating Casey Affleck for Best Actor. Affleck has won every other award. Washington has won nothing. It’s major.

Full list of winners to come…