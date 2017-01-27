Valerie Harper on “One Hell of a Girlfriend” Mary Tyler Moore: “I will always love you, darling Mair”
Valerie Harper posted this statement to Facebook on Thursday night. Since Valerie’s been battling cancer, we send her best wishes, too. Like Mary, she’s an icon.
from Facebook:
To … The World
From…Valerie Harper or “Rhoda”
Last week, to prepare me, I was kindly warned by Mary Tyler Moore’s dear husband, Dr. Robert Levine, that she was in the very last stages of life.
But still I cannot stop the emotions I’m experiencing, since she was my acting colleague, my sister/soulmate, and above all, ONE HELL OF A GIRLFRIEND!
Working together we knew each other so well we could anticipate each other’s moods, ever ready to engage and KNOW there would be an appropriate response from Mary.
I will always feel privileged and honored with the amount of quality time I was able to spend with Mary.
I’ll miss you “Mair.”
I will always be your co-pilot.
I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore.