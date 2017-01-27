Home Uncategorized Melania Trump on Cover of Vanity Fair Mexico Edition Pretending to Eat...
Melania Trump on Cover of Vanity Fair Mexico Edition Pretending to Eat Diamonds!
Melania Trump is on the cover of Vanity Fair’s current Mexico edition. She’s pretending to eat diamonds like they’re spaghetti.
This is at the same time her husband was already at war with Mexico over his proposed wall– because this had to have been shot months ago.
Someone in Trump group thought this was a good idea? And the Trump voters– you’re really digging the diamonds, arentya? So Rust Belt!