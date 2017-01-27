Lindsay Lohan is hanging out with Turkish president Erdogan. She says on Instagram that she’s helping him with Syrian refugees. You know, why not? Donald Trump is president. Omarosa is working in the White House. We are experiencing a mass hallucination.

According to Wikipedia: In 2013, Erdoğan was placed second on the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s list of the year’s top ten antisemitic personalities, after Erdoğan blamed the “interest rate lobby” as organizers of the mass protests against him in cities around the country in June 2013. In another quote that was regarded as antisemitic, he said “When the word ‘media’ is pronounced, Israel and Israel’s administration comes to mind. They have the ability to manipulate it as they wish.” He then claimed that not only the international press but also Turkish newspapers were run by Israel. During the campaign for the Turkish elections in June 2015, Erdoğan accused The New York Times of being represented by “Jewish capital” after foreign media outlets expressed concern over the corrosion of freedom of expression in Turkey.

And that’s just a little bit of the Erdogan story. I guess if you can’t get the sequel to Mean Girls going, this is the next best thing.