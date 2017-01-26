Vanity Fair’s new Hollywood issue– diverse, pregnant, and siblings! Another Annie Leibovitz instant classic, with a very pregnant Oscar winner Natalie Portman, winner Lupita Nyong’o, five-time nominee Amy Adams, and two-time nominee Emma Stone on the front panel.

Then comes new star Ruth Negga, plus knockout sister Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig, Aja Naomi King, and Janelle Monáe.

Check out the video of the shoot at VanityFair.com !