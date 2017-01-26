Peter Fonda Stars in Joel and Ethan Coen’s First Ever Super Bowl Commercial (Watch)
Peter Fonda stars in Joel and Ethan Coen’s first ever Super Bowl commercial, for Mercedes. (There’s also talk he might be in their first TV series — I hope so.)
This Mercedes AMG Roadster costs around $112,500. Not too shabby. Much more expensive than the cars for sale on the lot in “Fargo.”
The title is “Easy Rider,” and it’s an ode to Fonda’s “Easy Rider,” a groundbreaking iconic film of 1969. Rock on! The song is from Steppenwolf, in case you’re very young.