Peter Fonda stars in Joel and Ethan Coen’s first ever Super Bowl commercial, for Mercedes. (There’s also talk he might be in their first TV series — I hope so.)

This Mercedes AMG Roadster costs around $112,500. Not too shabby. Much more expensive than the cars for sale on the lot in “Fargo.”

The title is “Easy Rider,” and it’s an ode to Fonda’s “Easy Rider,” a groundbreaking iconic film of 1969. Rock on! The song is from Steppenwolf, in case you’re very young.