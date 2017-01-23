NBC’s “Days of our Lives” has fired its head writer and replaced her with the man who saved “General Hospital” from the getting the axe.

Dena Higley is out, and Ron Carlivati is in at the 50 year old serial.

Carlivati has a big task because “Days” is in trouble. Since NBC News made a deal with Megyn Kelly for a daily daytime news show, speculation has been high that the former Fox News star would get the “Days” hour. At the same time, the Kelly hour could go to the third hour of “Today” at 9am or go be a competitor for “The View” at 11am.

“Days” ratings are the lowest of the remaining four soaps. That doesn’t help.

Can Carlivati resuscitate a show that once featured demonic possession and still has sets that date back to the 1960s? It’s very possible. He revived “General Hospital” right before it was due to be cancelled by bringing back fan favorites and playing to the audience. Maybe he can give Kelly a recurring character. She’d be a great villain!