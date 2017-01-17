Now comes news that “Ocean’s 8,” the all-female style “Ocean’s Eleven” is courting the fashion curse of Anna Winour and “Zoolander 2.”

You may recall that Wintour was heavily featured in “Zoolander 2,” and the New York fashion world– including real designers– was too big a part of that comedy.

The result was disaster on a huge scale. “Zoolander 2” made just $28.8 million domestically, and finished with $55 million worldwide. Paramount took a huge hit. Ben Stiller did, too. Talk about being sold a pig in a poke. By the time Stiller and Owen Wilson’s “Vogue” cover hit, “Zoolander 2” was dead.

Now “Ocean’s 8” is begging the same question. I just hope it isn’t digging the same grave. Wintour is once again front and center, along with her obnoxious Met Ball– a once classy event now overrun with PR freakery like the Kardashians.

According to reports, the “Ocean’s 8” producers have spent a fortune re-creating the Met Ball, including the K’s, and promising Wintour has possibly yet another speaking role.

Did they need this? They already a slew of stars like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and “surprise” appearances by Matt Damon and maybe George Clooney. I’m nervous this turning into “Ocean’s Twelve,” a smug celebrity back pat and not a plot and character driven adventure. The Met Ball thing is certainly a turn off to the male audience, who will not care about the publicity that Wintour and the Kardashians churn up on shows like “Extra!”