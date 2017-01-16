The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover gig, has dropped out of the New Jersey Inaugural Ball. The Jersey Republicans will be dancing in the dark this Friday. Originally the band- — a riff on Bruce’s E Street Band– said they’d signed a contract before the election. But then when Trump won they came under criticism, notably because Bruce and much of the band do not support Trump or his crazy ideas. B Street probably faced canceled bookings because of it, not to mention Springsteen’s ire. He and members of the band have occasionally shown up and joined in with them.

Here’s the statement:

To our most loyal fans and to Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street band community

With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala.

Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band.

Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.

We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.