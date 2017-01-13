Nicole Kidman did NOT endorse Donald Trump in a BBC interview. Before this gets out of control, you can hear what Nicole said at 13:49 on this video. She’s promoting her wonderful movie, “Lion.” Nicole, a longtime Democratic donor by the way, does say “he’s now elected…however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but a very Aussie resignation to a bad deal. She’s extremely tactful which is right since she is not thought of as American (although she was born in Hawaii). The whole interview is worth viewing because Kidman is so articulate and thoughtful.