Paris Jackson is responding on Twitter over Sky TV’s decision to cancel the Michael Jackson comedy in which the King of Pop was portrayed by white actor Joseph Fiennes.

Paris has already been a fierce supporter of her family. A few years ago she signaled that her aunts and uncles had “kidnapped” her grandmother. Paris’s sharp work resulted in the return of Katherine Jackson without incident.

On Twitter today she says of the cancellation:

i’m surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y’all know.just trying to show people that it’s definitely possible to make a difference when you stand up and speak out.i will defend him until my last breath…the media will forever try new and different ways of making my father look like a joke, they will always harass his legacy. we rise above.