EXCLUSIVE I’m hearing that one of my all time favorite actors, Peter Fonda, is about to sign for a big deal.

Fonda, the legendary creator of “Easy Rider” (for which he had an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay) and Oscar nominee (Best Actor) for “Ulee’s Gold,” will be featured in Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

This is the Annapurna Productions TV series the Coens are writing and directing. It’s their first foray into TV, with the exception of the “Fargo” series. (They have nothing to do with that.)

Fonda has not stopped working since 1962, and has five other projects lined up for 2017 as well. But the Coens seem like a natural fit for him, especially since “Buster Scruggs” is a Western. In a way “Easy Rider” felt like a modern western at the time in 1969. It holds up as a kind of movie version of “On the Road,” a classic that endures for independent filmmaking.

Of course, he comes from an acting family as his father was Henry Fonda, his sister Jane is hot as a pistol with “Grace and Frankie,” and his daughter Bridget, a celebrated actress, has had a lot of success.