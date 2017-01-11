On Twitter today, Michael Jackson’s very astute daughter Paris commented on her father being played by actor Joseph Fiennes in a British comedy for SKY Television. “Urban Myths” is a series of 30 minute comedy sketches about things that never happened– but people believe they did. This was about Michael, Liz Taylor and Marlon Brando driving cross country from New York to LA after 9-11.

Last year I wrote that the idea of Fiennes playing Michael was not a good one. When I saw the clip the other day. I wrote that it wasn’t so bad– it’s a comedy and nothing can take away from Michael Jackson.

But my opinion doesn’t count when it comes to Paris or Michael’s other children. They have a right to be upset and to say so. I think Paris has put it very succinctly here. Again, this is for British TV, I don’t know if we’ll see it here. But I will endorse Paris’s opinion, largely because of the three stars potrayed in the show, Michael comes off as most buffoonish.

Paris wrote in three separate Tweets:

“i’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well..where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal..he [Michael Jackson] made a point of it plenty of times to express his pride in his roots. he would never have wanted this..”

PS Paris made a low key appearance at the Golden Globes, even got a picture taken with Jimmy Fallon in the Bev Hilton garage. She wore a beautiful gown to the InStyle/Warner Bros. party. It looks like she had a good time. And I’m sending get well wishes to her mom, Debbie Rowe, who’s a real fighter and a winner…