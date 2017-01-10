Here are the 10 Producers Guild nominees. I think this clarifies the 10 Best Picture nominees. Nice to see “Deadpool” getting some recognition. “Hacksaw Ridge” is the 10th choice for an Oscar. The rest are all great. My personal faves, “Silence” and “20th Century Women,” suffered. You can’t have everything.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:



• Arrival

Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

• Deadpool

Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner

• Fences

Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

• Hacksaw Ridge

Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

• Hell or High Water

Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

• Hidden Figures

Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

• La La Land

Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

• Lion

Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

• Manchester By the Sea

Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

• Moonlight

Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:



• Finding Dory

Producer: Lindsey Collins

• Kubo and the Two Strings

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

• Moana

Producer: Osnat Shurer

• The Secret Life of Pets

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

• Zootopia

Producer: Clark Spencer

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:

* The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on November 22, 2016. The list below has been updated to include eligible producers.

• Dancer

Producer: Gabrielle Tana

• The Eagle Huntress

Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell

• Life, Animated

Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams

• O.J.: Made in America

Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

• Tower

Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride