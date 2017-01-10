Home Movies Oscars: “Deadpool” Surprise as Producers Guild Names the 10 Pictures Headed to...

Here are the 10 Producers Guild nominees. I think this clarifies the 10 Best Picture nominees. Nice to see “Deadpool” getting some recognition. “Hacksaw Ridge” is the 10th choice for an Oscar. The rest are all great. My personal faves, “Silence” and “20th Century Women,” suffered. You can’t have everything.

 

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde

Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner

Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black

• Hacksaw Ridge
 Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut

• Hell or High Water
 Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn

• Hidden Figures
 Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi

• La La Land
 Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

• Lion
 Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

• Manchester By the Sea
 Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh

• Moonlight
 Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

• Finding Dory
 Producer: Lindsey Collins

• Kubo and the Two Strings
 Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer

• The Secret Life of Pets
 Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Zootopia
Producer: Clark Spencer

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:
* The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on November 22, 2016. The list below has been updated to include eligible producers.

Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana

• The Eagle Huntress
 Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell

• Life, Animated
 Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams

• O.J.: Made in America
 Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow

Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride

