Oscars: “Deadpool” Surprise as Producers Guild Names the 10 Pictures Headed to the Big Award
Here are the 10 Producers Guild nominees. I think this clarifies the 10 Best Picture nominees. Nice to see “Deadpool” getting some recognition. “Hacksaw Ridge” is the 10th choice for an Oscar. The rest are all great. My personal faves, “Silence” and “20th Century Women,” suffered. You can’t have everything.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
• Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
• Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner
• Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
• Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
• Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
• Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
• La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
• Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
• Manchester By the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
• Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
• Finding Dory
Producer: Lindsey Collins
• Kubo and the Two Strings
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
• Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer
• The Secret Life of Pets
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
• Zootopia
Producer: Clark Spencer
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:
* The PGA previously announced the nominations in this category on November 22, 2016. The list below has been updated to include eligible producers.
• Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana
• The Eagle Huntress
Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell
• Life, Animated
Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
• O.J.: Made in America
Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
• Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride