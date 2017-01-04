Watch Megyn Kelly Sign Off of Fox News, Thank “The Murdoch Family” with No Mention of Roger Ailes
Megyn Kelly said good bye tonight to Fox News and her viewers. She’s off to NBC where she’ll head up a daily show to compete with “The View” and do all kinds of other fun things at a real news organization.
Megyn thanked the Murdoch family, but made no mention of her mentor and tormentor, Roger Ailes. Skillfully done. Politicians should take lessons from Kelly.
Thank you for watching. With love… pic.twitter.com/0MjyVl6vAe
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2017