Megyn Kelly said good bye tonight to Fox News and her viewers. She’s off to NBC where she’ll head up a daily show to compete with “The View” and do all kinds of other fun things at a real news organization.

Megyn thanked the Murdoch family, but made no mention of her mentor and tormentor, Roger Ailes. Skillfully done. Politicians should take lessons from Kelly.

 

