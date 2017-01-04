The Writers Guild nominations are out, and some films that were slipping through the cracks got some renewed interest today.

Both “Loving” and “Nocturnal Animals” had kind of fallen out of the Oscar discussion lately. They’re back now thanks to the WGA, but I think that their revival will be short lived. Still it’s nice to get some recognition. “Deadpool” also made it in, and I think that’s great. The Reese and Wernick script is really witty and fun, snarky and glib, and refreshing. Good for them!

Not eligible for WGA are “Lion” and “Florence Foster Jenkins.” But they will get Oscar nods for those adapted scripts. I think that will take out “Nocturnal Animals” and “Deadpool.”

Interesting: nothing for “Silence” or “Hacksaw Ridge.” And noticeably absent is a terrific original screenplay– “20th Century Women” by Mike Mills.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water, Written by Taylor Sheridan; CBS Films

La La Land, Written by Damien Chazelle; Lionsgate

Loving, Written by Jeff Nichols; Focus Features

Manchester by the Sea, Written by Kenneth Lonergan; Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions

Moonlight, Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures

Deadpool, Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick; Based on the X-Men Comic Books; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Fences, Screenplay by August Wilson; Based on his Play; Paramount Pictures

Hidden Figures, Screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; Based on the Book by Margot Lee Shetterly; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Nocturnal Animals, Screenplay by Tom Ford; Based on the Novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright; Focus Features

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Author: The JT LeRoy Story, Written by Jeff Feuerzeig; Amazon Studios

Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films

Zero Days, Written by Alex Gibney; Magnolia Pictures