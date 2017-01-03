“The New Celebrity Apprentice” was met with a ho hum rating last night as it returned without Donald Trump. He got another job.

New host Arnold Schwarzenegger led the show’s return down by 1 point from last year and swamped by “The Bachelor.” The latter show had 6.56 million viewers. CBS, not NBC, carreied with night with “Kevin Can Wait” and “Scorpion” (a show, I have no idea what it is) scoring over 7 million viewers each.

Arnold and gang brought in a paltry total of 4.93 million viewers, making it the 7th highest rated show of the night. Even its demo was low– 1.3 million.

The shows that beat it were The Bachelor, Kevin Can Wait, Man with a Plan, 2 Broke Girls, The Odd Couple and Scorpion.

At that rate, “Celebrity Apprentice”– unless Trump quits the new job and comes back– could be cancelled before it’s over. Some consolation.

Could Schwarzenegger be a negative? Hmmm…