Debbie Reynolds’ son and Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd, has sent a few message out on Twitter in the last half hour. He says that his mother would have chosen The Thalians as a charity for donations in her memory. “Many have asked if Debbie had a charity to donate to in lieu of flowers. She was one of the founders of this.” Reynolds was a founder and president of the show business-based organization for 52 years.

Todd also sent this message to fans and family: “Thank you, we see and feel all of you everywhere.” He included Twitter handles for his half sisters, Joey and Tricia Lee Fisher, as well.

Todd wrote earlier: “If you want to understand my Mother and Sister’s relationship in their own words, this HBO documentary says it all. January 7th.” He also thanked Grauman’s Theater in Hollywood for dimming their lights on December 30th, presumably in memory of his mother and sister.