Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are getting plenty of celebrations.

HBO just announced they’re showing Fisher Stevens’s documentary “Bright Lights” on January 7th at 8pm. The film was shown in Cannes, Telluride and at the NY Film Festivals, and was supposed to air sometime this winter. HBO has moved the date way up. They’re also showing Carrie Fisher’s “Wishful Drinking” on New Years Day at 10pm.

Meanwhile, Fathom Events is bringing “Singin’ in the Rain” back to the big screen on January 15th and 18th. I’ve found locations in Manhattan and Los Angeles. Check their website for more.

And Carrie’s other current movie, called “Rogue One,” is doing very well. It’s playing in most theaters. Plus her books are flying off the shelves.

Carrie’s brother Todd Fisher says he’s planning a double funeral, which will probably come during Golden Globes week. The timing couldn’t be better.