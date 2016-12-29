This is a long, long roll call of celebrities who died in 2016. This list should also include Florence Henderson, Fritz Weaver, Grant Tinker, Bernard Fox (Dr. Bombay!), plus James Stacy, Jon Polito, Hugh O’Brian, Steven Hill, Jack Riley, Marvin Kaplan, Noel Neill, Michael Cimino, the towering writer Elie Wiesel, the great singer Sir Mack Rice (he wrote Mustang Sally), Ann Guilbert from the Dick van Dyke Show, Seinfeld, and the Nanny, Morley Safer, Doris Roberts, Ann Jackson, Bob Elliott of Bob and Ray fame, Pat Harrington Jr, Paul Kantner of Jefferson Airplane, Gloria deHaven, Julius LaRosa, New York actor David Margulies, Earl Hamner Jr, who created “The Waltons,” and the amazing legendary playwright Edward Albee, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”?

If I missed someone, please send it in to showbiz411@gmail.com. We’re going to keep updating…

December 31st Natalie Cole age 64 (singer)

January 4th Robert Stigwood, age 81 (record company owner, “Saturday Night Fever” producer)

Jan 10th David Bowie age 69 (Rock Icon)

Jan 14th Alan Rickman age 69 (Actor)

Jan 18th Glenn Frey age 67 (Eagles Rocker)

Jan 26th Abe Vigoda age 94 (TV Actor)

Feb 3rd Maurice White age 74 (Earth, Wind & Fire Star)

Feb 19th Harper Lee age 89 (To Kill A Mocking Bird Author)

Feb 28th George Kennedy age 91 (TV & Movie Great)

March 6th Nancy Reagan age 94 (Former First Lady)

Mar 8th George Martin age 90 (famed Beatles Producer)

Mar 11th Keith Emerson age 71 (ELP Rock Legend)

Mar 16th Frank Sinatra Junior age 72 (Sinatra’s Singer Son)

March 22nd Rob Ford age 46 (crazy, drug addicted ex mayor of Toronto)

Mar 23 Joe Garagiola age 90 (Baseball Catcher & Announcer)

March 23rd Ken Howard age 71 (“White Shadow” actor, president of SAG-AFTRA)

Mar 24th Garry Shandling age 66 (Comedian Great)

Mar 29th Patty Duke age 69 (Child Star)

April 6th Merle Haggard age 79 (Country Legend)

April 12th David Gest age 62 (Liza Minnelli ex husband, “entrepreneur”)

April 17th Doris Roberts age 90 (TV Actress)

April 20th Joanie “Chyna” Laurer age 46 (WWE Wrestling Legend)

April 21st Lonnie Mack age 74 (Blues Guitar Great)

April 21st Prince age 57 (Pop Icon)

April 21st Guy Hamilton age 93 (director four James Bond movies including “Goldfinger”)

April 24th Billy Paul age 80 (R&B hit singer “Me and Mrs. Jones”)

May 8th William Schallert age 93 (SAG president, actor, played Patty Duke’s dad)

May 17th Guy Clark age 74 (Country Legend)

May 19th John Berry age 52 (Beastie Boys Star)

May 19th Alan Young age 96 (“Wilburrrr!” Mister Ed TV Star)

May 21st Nick Menza age 51 (Megadeth Drummer)

June 3rd Muhammad Ali age 74 (Boxing and Civil Rights Legend)

June 10th Gordie Howe age 88 (NHL Legendary Star)

June 14th Henry McCullough age 72 (Wings Guitarist)

June 19th Anton Yelchin age 27 (Star Trek’s Chekov)

June 24th Bernie Worrell age 72 (Funkadelic Star)

June 28th Scotty Moore age 84 (Elvis Presley’s Guitarist)

July 7th John McMartin, age 86 (Broadway and TV legend)

July 16th Alan Vega age 78 (Suicide Punk Pioneer)

July 19th Garry Marshall age 81 (Creator of Happy Days & The Odd Couple)

Aug 13th Kenny Baker age 81 (R2D2 from Star Wars)

Aug 29th Gene Wilder age 83 (Comic Genius)

Sept 11th Alexis Arquette age 47 (Transgender Actress)

Sept 17th Charmian Carr age 73 (Sound of Music’s Liesl)

Sept 24th Bill Nunn age 63 (Actor “Spider Man,” “Do the Right Thing”)

Sept 25th Arnold Palmer age 87 (Golfing Legend)

Sept 25th Jose Fernandez age 24 (Miami Marlins Pitcher)

Sept 28th Agnes Nixon age 93 (creator of All My Children, One Life to Live)

October 16th Jeffrey Slonim, age 56 (celebrity journalist)

Oct 24th Bobby Vee age 73 (1960’s Teen Idol)

Nov 7th Leonard Cohen age 82 (Iconic Singer & Writer)

Nov 11th Robert Vaughn age 83 (Veteran Actor, Man from UNCLE)

Nov 13th Leon Russell age 74 (US Rock Legend)

Nov 14th Gwen Ifill age 61 (journalist, PBS)

Nov 18th Sharon Jones age 60 (R&B star)

Nov 25th Florence Henderson age 82 (Brady Bunch Star)

Nov 25th Fidel Castro Age 90 (Cuban Leader)

Nov 25th Ron Glass age 71 (Barney Miller Tv Star)

Dec 6th Peter Vaughan age 93 (Games of Thrones Star)

Dec 8th John Glenn age 95 (First to Orbit Earth)

Dec 8th Greg Lake age 69 (ELP Legend)

Dec 10th Joseph Mascolo, age 86 (Days of Our Lives)

Dec 13th Alan Thicke age 69 (Growing Pains Actor)

Dec 18th Zsa Zsa Gabor age 99 (socialite, talk show guest, actress. model)

Dec 25th George Michael age 53 (Pop Icon)

Dec 27th Carrie Fisher age 60 (Writer, “Star Wars” actress)

Dec 28th Debbie Reynolds age 84 (actress, singer)