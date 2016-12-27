Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono posted this message on Instagram. It’s truly heartbreaking. Carrie Fisher meant so much to so many people. He says: “This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day.”

I mean, omg doesn’t even begin to express how you feel when you read that.

I can honestly say that Carrie was one of the best and closest friends I’ve ever had in my life. She was the smartest, funniest, kindest, and most generous person I have ever known. My heart is completely and permanently broken. This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day. Carrie, I love you so much. I can’t imagine living my life without you there to fix it. You meant more to me than just friend or family, I feel that you were part of me, and you always will be. I can never thank you enough for all those magical evenings. Thank you Debbie and Billie for sharing your prodigal princess with me. My thoughts are with you now and forever. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher.

