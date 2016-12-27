Sean Lennon Posts Heartbreaking Message about Carrie Fisher on Instagram: “I feel that you were part of me, and you will always be”
Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono posted this message on Instagram. It’s truly heartbreaking. Carrie Fisher meant so much to so many people. He says: “This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day.”
I mean, omg doesn’t even begin to express how you feel when you read that.
I can honestly say that Carrie was one of the best and closest friends I’ve ever had in my life. She was the smartest, funniest, kindest, and most generous person I have ever known. My heart is completely and permanently broken. This is the kind of loss that you never recover from. I know because I still miss my dad every single day. Carrie, I love you so much. I can’t imagine living my life without you there to fix it. You meant more to me than just friend or family, I feel that you were part of me, and you always will be. I can never thank you enough for all those magical evenings. Thank you Debbie and Billie for sharing your prodigal princess with me. My thoughts are with you now and forever. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher.
Found this old picture of my mother and I taking Carrie out in NY. Just want to mention because I forgot to say earlier that regarding the trials and tribulations of being a son or daughter of celebrities, no one helped or inspired me more than Carrie Fisher. She was a super nova of talent and good character. She made the impossible seem effortless–of course thinking twice as fast as everyone else didn't hurt. One of my favorite things she used to say is, 'Resentment is like swallowing poison and expecting the other person to die.' Carrie and I even wrote a song or two together. I'm going to find them and put them out if it makes sense. I'm still shattered, can't think clearly. I'll just say please send all your love and light energy to Billie and Debbie, for they are suffering the most. I know what it's like to have your world torn apart by a loved one taken before their time. It never gets easy, although one learns to live through the pain. Please let's just get to 2017 without losing anymore geniuses.