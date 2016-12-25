Prince, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Natalie Cole. Now we can add the name of George Michael to the list of music icons who died in 2016.



Michael died Christmas morning in his home outside of London. Right now they’re saying from heart failure, but there’s no doubt there were circumstances that caused the end. Michael had a real problem with drugs and alcohol.

Of course, George Michael was an accident waiting to happen. His real career was from the mid 80s to early 90s, as Wham! and as a solo artist. But by 2000 he was done, making headlines for arrests and addictions. He was on a downward slide for a long time.

But he had just enough hits to live on as a rock icon. From “Careless Whisper” to “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” to “Faith,” “Father Figure” and “I Want Your Sex.” He also had duet hits with two enduring legends– “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me” with Aretha Franklin and a remake of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with its originator, Elton John.

George also had a Christmas hit for all time, “Last Christmas.” His music will last forever.

Please, there are just five days left in this year. That’s enough now.