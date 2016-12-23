The Rockettes are going to have a big problem with this union thing and the inauguration. Several board members of the American Guild of Variety Artists are dead. They include George Burns, Rod McKuen, and Gloria deHaven.

It’s unclear if they had a say overnight in whether the dancers should appear for Trump on January 20th. I don’t know what Burns might say but McKuen was a liberal and deHaven was a woman. I have to think that Gracie Allen would tell George to let the ladies make up their own minds.

So the Rockettes must face a bigger question than the one about the inauguration. And that is, why aren’t any of them on the National Board of AGVA? And why are there dead people on the National Board? Let’s ponder that one.