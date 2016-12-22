When she’s not in La La Land, the delightful Emma Stone is in Pioneertown. The potential Oscar winner makes a surprise appearance in a video from Paul McCartney when he played a roadhouse show in October at Pappy and Harriet’s. This was after his Desert Trip shows. Three hundred fans got in to see him play in Pioneertown, California near Joshua Tree. Stone wasn’t the only celebrity. Famed British painter David Hockney was also a guest.

Emma comes in toward the end of the video. Paul makes a G rated joke, which Emma turns into a dirtier one: