What the hell is going on here? Has David Muir’s hair shellac seeped into his head? This is by far the most embarrassing and worst interview I can remember on “Good Morning America” and that’s saying a lot. On vacation somewhere, George Stephanopolous must have had an aneurysm. How much more can Muir suck up to this woman? His gleefulness is vomit inducing.

Peter Jennings and Frank Reynolds are rolling in their graves.