Andrew Dorff, the hit country songwriter brother of actor Stephen Dorff, has died at age 40. Dorff had many hit with artists like Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney. He’d written songs with Stephen for a mockumentary called “Wheeer,” which Stephen co-wrote and co-produced. It will be released in February.





There’s no cause of death listed so far. But Andrew Dorff was very well known, and very successful. Condolences to his family and friends.