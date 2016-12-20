Need a last minute gift for a billionaire? The best thing I saw all year was in a Toronto art gallery owned by the famed Sandra Ainsley. It’s a $600,000 (price approx) Dale Chihuly wall installation that is so magnificent your head spins when you try to take it all in. I’m not always a Chihuly fan, but this piece– 12 feet high, 30 feet long– needs to be in a large mansion, say in Pacific Palisades or Miami Beach. Or maybe an amazing new office building with a huge atrium.

The piece is called Ikebana Doppio Suite #9, 01.875.d24 and it measures 84H x 360W”



The rest of Ainsley’s collections are equally wonderful.

Sandra Ainsley– about 20 minutes outside of Toronto center– has the most amazing pieces I’ve ever seen. She’s the local rep for Chihuly and the art hot spot in Toronto.Sandra Ainsley Gallery is 100 Sunrise Ave. Unit 150 Toronto, ON, M4A 1B3. The phone is 416-214-9490. It’s worth a trip to Toronto just to see all the pieces in person!